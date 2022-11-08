‘Black Adam’ remains No. 1 at box office (for now)

“Black Adam” was No. 1 again in the box office for the third weekend in a row.

Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), left, and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) have an uneasy relationship as a hero and anti-hero respectively in “Black Adam.”

The DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, grossed $18.5 million at the North American box office.

But the Rock’s reign will likely end soon. The “Black Panther” sequel “Wakana Forever” lands in theaters on Thursday, and based on the success of the first “Black Panther” film (2018), “Wakana Forever” will probably seize the No.1 spot.

This past weekend, “One Piece Film: Red,” a live concert starring singer Uta that was viewed in theaters, placed second place with $9.5 million.

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, dropped to third place with $8.5 million.

“Smile” stayed in fourth place and grossed $4 million.

“Prey for the Devil” fell to fifth place with $3.9 million.

Placing sixth was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile. The film grossed $2.8 million.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” about the abrupt end to a friendship, rose to seventh place with $2 million.

Placing eighth was “Tilll,” the story of the murder of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s efforts to find justice.

“Halloween Ends,” the final chapter in the franchise that launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ movie career, took a dive to ninth place with $1.4 million.

“Terrifier 2” placed 10th with $1.2 million.

