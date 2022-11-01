‘Black Adam’ still No. 1 at box office

FRANK MASI PHOTOS/WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT

Starring Dwayne Johnson in the title role, “Black Adam” continues to dominate the box office.

“Black Adam” stayed in the No. 1 spot in the box office.

The DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, grossed $27.7 million at the North American box office.

“Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, remained in second place with $10 million.

“Prey for the Devil” opened in third place with $7 million.

“Smile” fell to fourth place and grossed $5.05 million.

“Halloween Ends,” the final chapter in the franchise that launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ movie career, dropped to No. 5 with $3.83 million.

Placing sixth was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile. The film grossed $2.8 million.

“Till,” which is about Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, rose to seventh place with $2.8 million.

“Terrifier 2” dropped to eighth place with $1.804 million.

“The Woman King” placed ninth with $1.11 million.

“Tár,” the story about a musician, rose to 10th place with $1.02 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com