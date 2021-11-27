Black Friday no longer a frenzy

Local businesses offer sales for Small Business Saturday

Stacks of televisions are lined up at Best Buy during Black Friday throughout the store.

Black Friday shoppers had their choice of high-definition televisions priced hundreds off retail well into the afternoon Friday at Best Buy and Target in Goleta. Some deals were out of stock by noon, but shoppers who slept in had ample opportunity to save.

The Black Friday experience has changed over the years, swapping doorbusters for week-long sales. The National Retail Federation, the industry’s largest trade organization, has tracked a trend of early holiday shopping through consumer surveys.

According to the NRF’s 2021 survey, 61% of shoppers had begun buying gifts by early November. In 2011, 51% had started checking off lists.

A sign directs any lines that may form during Black Friday at Target in Goleta.

This year, shoppers answered they have completed an average of 28% of their shopping. In 2011, consumers had 18% of their gifts purchased.

“Consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay. Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

The News-Press talked to customers who had made purchases late Friday morning. They primarily purchased items for themselves.

Bill and Joni Fogg went to Best Buy so their son could purchase headphones he had been eyeing. They hadn’t planned to purchase anything themselves but after browsing, they checked out with a flat screen and a sound bar.

They saw the prices and thought it couldn’t get better.

As they drove to Best Buy, they reminisced about large ads touting the hottest deals and the campers that lined up years ago.

They said Best Buy was busy but easy to move around, and the checkout line moved quickly.

Michael Ybarra and his son drove to Best Buy to pick up a flat screen he purchased online. He had planned to buy a television for a while, and he looked at what the local stores offered on Black Friday before he made his decision.

Mr. Ybarra has shopped on Black Friday before, and he said it was less competitive this year than he has witnessed in the past.

“I think there’s just so many deals out there that now it’s kind of a free for all,” he said.

Best Buy was the second store the father-son duo stopped by Friday. They like to have fun as they browse for sales.

Inside Target, some deals were wiped out by 10 a.m., but the store was as busy as a normal Saturday. Shoppers bought groceries, avoiding the allure of half-off electronics.

The parking lot at La Cumbre Mall in Santa Barbara was filling up by around noon, with some cars stopping in anticipation of a spot. Macy’s was the largest destination, with consumers spread across three floors with ample room to shop.

Sisters Mary Kekwick and Jennifer Wheelock said they stood in line for a maximum of 10 minutes.

“I thought it was deserted,” Ms. Kekwick said. “We came later because we said we don’t want to get there when the rush is on. We came here, and we couldn’t believe it.”

Ms. Kekwick is visiting from England, and Ms. Wheelock lives near San Diego but has a son in Santa Barbara.

They had an idea of what they wanted when they came to the mall. They noticed better sales at Macy’s than at Chico’s, a popular women’s clothing store.

The NRF asked consumers if they planned on shopping in-store on Black Friday, and 64% responded that they were likely to, up from 51% last year.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Today is “Small Business Saturday,” and local businesses are coaxing customers to “shop small” during the holidays.

The NRF anticipates 58.1 million potential shoppers today, compared to 108 million Black Friday shoppers.

The News-Press compiled a list of some of today’s promotions offered by the area’s entrepreneurs:

ANNA JANELLE JEWELRY

Anna Janelle Jewelry, at 711 Paseo Nuevo, will discount merchandise 10% for customers who review the store on Google.

BAREFOOT BOUTIQUE

The entire store is 25% off today, and seamless wear is buy one, get one 50% off. Barefoot Boutique is located at 933 State Street in Santa Barbara.

BRYANT & SONS

Customers who mention Small Business Saturday will receive 10% today at Bryant & Sons, 812 State Street.

COAST & COVE

Santa Barbara-based Coast & Cove sells bandanas and bow ties for pets.

The entire website, coastandcoveshop.com, is 30% off — no discount code needed.

FEMME FATALE BEAUTY BY ROXANNA BINA

When customers book a facial with licensed esthetician and makeup artist Roxanna Bina in the month of December, they get a makeover free. For information, go to femmefatalebeauty.us.

GAME SEEKER

Game Seeker, at 537 State Street in Santa Barbara, is giving customers 20% off.

HOOTER HOLSTER

Nursing mothers may appreciate 20% and free shipping from Hooter Holster by Carey Bradshaw (not the “Sex and the City” Carrie Bradshaw, a Santa Barbara mom.)

Ms. Bradshaw’s business sells nursing and pumping bras at hooterholster.net.

ITALIAN POTTERY OUTLET

The entire store is 20% this weekend at Italian Pottery Outlet, 929 State Street in Santa Barbara.

LOCALS’ COLLECTIVE

Products from local artists and businesses will be the Locals’ Collective Shop Small Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 931 State St. There will be raffles, tastings and discounts.

LOVEBIRD

This weekend only, Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar gift cards are 10% off. The boutique is located at 7 E De la Guerra Street.

POPPY

Sweaters and jackets at Poppy, 911 State Street, are 30% off.

PRESIDIO GIFT SHOP

The Presidio’s gift shop, 123 East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara, is at a 15% discount today.

PROP AND DECOR OUTLET

Holiday decor is 15% off at Prop and Decor Outlet, 930 State Street, and select merchandise is up to 50% off.

SALT BOUTIQUE

Salt Boutique, at 1A W Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, is marking nearly all clothing 20% off today.

SANTA BARBARA ADVENTURE COMPANY

Santa Barbara Adventure Company, 32 E Haley Street, will give customers an extra $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards through Monday.

SANTA BARBARA FINE ART

Customers will receive a free gift with a $100 purchase at Santa Barbara Fine Art, 1321 State Street.

STABILES

Stabiles, at 527 State Street, is offering an additional 40% off clearance items.

STORIES BY THE SEA

Stories by the Sea Bookshop sells imaginative children’s literature. Use code “GRATEFUL” for 25% off at stories-by-the-sea-book-shop.square.site.

URBAN GYPSEA

Minimalist gemstone jewelry is at 10% off. The maker, Kirat, will deliver locally. Her shop is located on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/UrbanGypsea.

VALHALLA MMA, KICKBOXING & FITNESS

Valhalla, located at 1113 State St in Santa Barbara, is offering two months free with a 12-month contract.

For class offerings, go to sbmartialarts.com.

