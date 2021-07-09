BLACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Biltmore Pier in the 1980s STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA big swell washes up against the Biltmore Pier on Jan. 20, 1981. Below, a crowd enjoys the pier on a nicer day on March 13, 1983. The Montecito pier, which was near the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara and its Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, was torn down in the mid-1980s. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Laguna Blanca honors physical education teacher Andra Wilson next post Circus Vargas back in town Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.