‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ dominates box office

The long-anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dominated the box office with a whopping $180 million gross in its opening weekend.

Still, that’s not the best opening for this year. That honor still belongs to another Marvel Studios movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But “Wakanda Forever,” which was full of action, special effects and character development, achieved the best opening for any film during November of any year. And it’s the 13th biggest opening of all time.

“Black Adam,” the DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, fell to a distant second place with $8.6 million.

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, stayed in third place with $6.1 million.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile, climbed to fourth place with $3.2 million.

“Smile” dropped to fifth place and grossed $2.3 million.

“Prey for the Devil” fell to sixth place with $2 million.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” about the abrupt end to a friendship, remained in seventh place with $1.7 million.

“One Piece Film: Red” placed eighth with $1.45 million.

“Tilll,” the story of the murder of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s efforts to find justice, was in ninth place with $618,254.

And “Armageddon Time” placed 10th with $325,000.

