‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ still rules box office

COURTESY IMAGE

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” remained No. 1 in box office with a $67.3 million gross in its second weekend.

The horror thriller “The Menu” placed second in its opening weekend, with $9 million.

The theater telecast of “The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 and 2,” the series about the life of Jesus, came in third with $8.22 million.

“Black Adam,” the DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, fell to fourth place with $4.48 million.

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, dropped to fifth place with $3.2 million.

“She Said,” a movie based on the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein, placed sixth in its opening weekend with $2.25 million.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile, fell to sixth place with $1.9 million.

“Smile” dropped to eight place and grossed $1.15 million.

“Prey for the Devil” dropped to ninth place with $935,000.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” about the abrupt end to a friendship, fell to 10th place with $703,000.

