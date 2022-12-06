‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ still tops box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to rule the box office.

The Marvel Studios sequel was No. 1 once again, this time picking up $17.6 million last weekend. It was the superhero movie’s sixth consecutive weekend at the top.

“Violent Night,” an R-rated film about Santa Claus (David Harbour) defending a wealthy family against mercenaries, opened in second place with $13.3 million.

The animated “Strange World” dropped to third place in its second weekend. It grossed $4.9 million.

“The Menu,” a horror thriller, placed fifth with $3.56 million.

“Devotion,” based on the true story about Ensign Jesse Brown and Lt. Tom Hudner during the Korean War, was in fourth place with $2.8 million.

“I Heard the Bells,” the story behind the Christmas carol and writer Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, opened in sixth place with $1.8 million.

“Black Adam,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, placed seventh with $1.67 million.

“Bones and All” placed ninth with $1.91 million.

Placing 10th was “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The romantic comedy grossed $849,825.

