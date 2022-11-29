‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ still tops box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the box office for the fifth consecutive weekend.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” remains king of the box office.

The Marvel Studios sequel was No. 1 again, picking up $45.9 million during the Thanksgiving weekend. It was the superhero movie’s fifth consecutive weekend at the top.

The animated “Strange World” opened in second place with $11.9 million.

“Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery,” with Daniel Craig reprising his detective character for the sequel, placed third in its opening weekend with $9.4 million

“Devotion,” the movie about two brave American pilots during the Korean War, opened in fourth place on its opening weekend. It grossed $5.96 million.

“The Menu” dropped to fourth place, but the horror thriller still managed to scare up $5.2 million at the box office.

“Black Adam,” the DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, fell to sixth place with $3.35 million.

Director Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” which is about an adolescent filmmaker in post-World War II era Arizona, leaped to seventh place from the previous weekend’s 17th place slot. The film grossed $2.22 million.

Also jumping into the top 10 was “Bones and All,” grossing $2.2 million.

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, fell to ninth place with $1.85 million.

And in 10th place was “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2,” with $1.59 million.



