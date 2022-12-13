‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ still tops weekend box office totals

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has held on tight to its throne at the box office.

The Marvel Studios sequel was No. 1 for the seventh weekend in a row, this time picking up $11.1 million.

“Violent Night,” an R-rated film about Santa Claus (David Harbour) defending a wealthy family against mercenaries, remained in second place last weekend with $8.7 million.

The animated “Strange World” stayed in third place in its third weekend. It grossed $3.6 million.

“The Menu,” a horror thriller, placed fourth with $2.7 million.

“Devotion,” based on the true story about Ensign Jesse Brown and Lt. Tom Hudner during the Korean War, was in fifth place with $1.99 million.

“Black Adam,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, placed sixth with $1.34million.

“The Fabelmans,” the Steven Spielberg-directed film about an adolescent filmmaker in post-World War II Arizona, placed seventh with $1.18 million.

“Met Opera: The Hours” placed eighth with $791,374.

“I Heard the Bells,” the story behind the Christmas carol and writer Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, placed ninth with $750,713.

“Spoiler Alert,” the story of a Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship taking a tragic turn when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, jumped to 10th place from 21st with $700,407.

