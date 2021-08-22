BLACK, Robert James

Robert James Black, the man, the myth, the legend, was called to heaven by God on August 5, 2021. He joins his wife of 64 years, Kathryn Ann Black who passed last October. Robert was known to many as Bob, R.J., and the Bear, but to his family for the last 40 years he mostly answered to Papaw, a name he picked up when he first became a grandfather. Papaw was born on June 29, 1936 to Ollie Mae and John Samuel Black in Brentwood, Arkansas. He was born as the seventh son to a family that grew to provide him with 7 brothers and 3 sisters. The Black brothers and sisters were fiercely loyal to one another throughout their lives and were all bigger than life not only to each other but to most of those that were lucky enough to know them.

To say that Papaw led a colorful life would truly be an understatement. He was always a leader, and began showing those qualities at a very young age. When he was 12, he organized a baseball team with a group of his friends he called the “Stapleton Cubs” so they could play in the local city league. Shortly afterwards he moved to Pharr, Texas to live with his brother Melvin who encouraged him to be the first from their family to finish high school. During high school he became the team leader on his basketball team and was known for his famous “90 percenter” shot. He often would say the main reason he was the star of the team was because he was also the editor of the school newspaper!

After high school, Papaw went to work for the Texas Highway Department and quickly worked his way up to the position of surveyor. It was during that time he met the love of his life Kathryn Roseland, and they were married on December 29, 1955 in McAllen, Texas. After their wedding and looking for adventure, Bob and Kathy moved to California. While applying to several places for a surveying position, Papaw went to work for his oldest brother John, where he learned the family trade of bricklaying. During that time, Papaw found that as with most things he put his mind to, he excelled not only as a bricklayer but also as a businessman. It was not long afterwards that he attained his masonry contractors license, moved to Santa Barbara and started his own company known as R.J. Black Enterprises. Many stories have been told of how in 1962 he flew to Kansas City to fly back in his brand new Cessna 172 airplane and then bought the very first 1963 Corvette ever to be delivered to Santa Barbara. With his business growing to over 70 employees, he said both were needed to check on his projects that stretched between San Diego and San Francisco. All of the above was done by the time he was 26 years old! During his remaining career he employed hundreds of people who he felt were his extended family, made many friends and was well respected in the community.

Papaw was a devoted father who was loved not only by his own four children but also by the friends his children would bring home over the years. He was definitely a father figure loved by many. Papaw’s children include Doug (Renee), Patricia (Robert), Sheila (Steve) and Brenda (Brian). He also has eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren each of whom he loved deeply.

Until the passing of his beloved wife Kathy, the parties thrown by Bob and Kathy were legendary. Many Fourth of July parties were thrown at their Santa Barbara home which had a perfect view of the harbor to enjoy the firework festivities. During Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta it was not uncommon for him to rent a hotel room along the parade route to watch the parade. One Fiesta Papaw rented a corner gas station so that he could set up his motor home to prepare food and use his scaffolding for seating of family and friends to watch the parade. For many years, family parties were thrown on almost a weekly basis at both their Santa Barbara and later Santa Maria homes. Although the family and friends of Papaw are going to miss him greatly, we all know he is now in a better place. We can rest assured Bob and Kathy are together again planning a big party for all of us when Jesus calls us home!

And if you are ever sitting outside on a quiet night and hear a distant sound of laughter and a faint steel guitar, don’t worry — it’s just Bob and Kathy with their family and friends having another big party!