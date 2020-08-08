BLACKWOOD III, Oscar Donald Hapy

Oscar was born in Bell, CA 70 years ago and passed away gently at home on July 30, 2020, where he was cared for and surrounded by his devoted family. He grew up in Santa Barbara, was an avid surfer who loved the coastal hot spots from Rincon to Jalama Beach, and he often enjoyed hiking in the local mountains. Oscar was a veteran having served in the US Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord, CA during the Vietnam era. He moved with his family to Paso Robles in 1986 and was a retired Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service.

Oscar is survived by his wife Adelia “Dee Dee” Blackwood who was his high school sweetheart and lifelong best friend; two beloved children, Samuel (Sarah) Blackwood and Celena (Corey) Berry; five amazing grandchildren, Kaleb, Adella, Paige, Wyatt, and Sirus; and wonderful siblings, Donnie Anderson, Jack Barnes and Hazel Hertzler.

At his request, no formal services will be planned and his immediate family members hope friends and acquaintances will celebrate his life by recalling fond memories, funny stories, and sharing good thoughts of their interactions with him over the years. Oscar was best known for his sense of humor, generosity, and gift of conversation.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.