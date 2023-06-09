Blake Muller of UCSB men’s tennis named ITA Southwest Region Coach of the Year

The honors keep rolling in for UCSB men’s tennis Head Coach Blake Muller, as he was named Southwest Region Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday.In just his second year at the helm, Muller led the Gauchos to one of their best seasons ever in 2023, finishing with a 22-4 record and The Big West Championship. UCSB’s .846 winning percentage is a program record, and their 22 wins are the third-most in school history, the first 20-win season since 1989. The 2023 campaign saw the Gauchos earn their first win over California since 1967, one of three ranked victories on the year, as UCSB climbed as high as No. 26 in the national rankings. Five of Muller’s players earned All-Big West honors, including Player of the Year Phillip Jordan. Muller himself was named Big West Coach of the Year. He was also recognized as the UCSB Coach of the Year at the Intercollegiate Athletics Department’s SB Awards on June 4.As one of the 12 ITA Regional Coach of the Year winners, Muller is now a candidate for the ITA’s National Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced on Monday, June 12.Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.email: sports@newspress.com