BLAKEY, Ken

Ken Blakey, 74, who graduated from City College before going on to the University of the Pacific, died peacefully in Santa Barbara on April 18th. Ken was a charming, cocky character, whose presence was always felt. His parents once remarked that, “Rather than giving birth to another child, we gave birth to an FM radio station.”

He, in fact, began his career as a disc jockey playing country & western out in Mojave, living in what can only be described as a ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ He soon moved on to become a major player in outdoor advertising sales. He was always a very generous spirit, delighting in providing basketball tickets to his young nephews, who became the envy of classmates who had seen them on TV sitting court-side at San Antonio Spurs’ games. Ken also had a lively sense of fun, once being at a golf tournament in Houston, renting a Cadillac, and attaching longhorns to the grille so he could, “Feel like a real Texan.”

He loved his little West Highland Terrier, named Tahoe, who he happily spoiled, often telling others when out at a restaurant, “Don’t eat everything. I need scraps for Tahoe.”

Ken was also a huge sports fan, which included being a diehard Red Sox fan. He was also a pretty good golfer, playing many rounds at the Montecito Country Club and traveling to play historic courses in Scotland. When he first became ill, he had been set to move to Las Vegas, where he would have been right at home sitting in a casino’s sports book, making the occasional small wager and chatting with others while watching sporting events across multiple screens.

Ken is survived by four brothers and two sisters, five nephews and six nieces, and countless grandnephews and nieces. He will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known him.