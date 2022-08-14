BLANDIN, F. Paul

02/04/1952-07/20/2022

Paul was a Carpinteria resident for 42 years. He passed in peace and love, surrounded by those who love him in Summerville, SC. Survived by his wife Sherill, his children, Laura, Ryan, Lyrish, Kate, and Amber Blandin, and grandchildren, Dylan Renwick, Esme« Spiess, and Baby Huntley. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He served in the Air Force and retired from the USPS Processing center in Goleta, CA . He always liked telling his stories in Guam and how his first daughter was born at an Air Force base. Paul loved telling the stories of his life. He liked to tease and joke, especially with his kids. He always knew how to make someone laugh.

Paul was a man of strength, but he was as gentle as he was with his garden. Now, even without him, his flowers continue to bloom for him. He was a working man and made sure to provide for his family. Everything he did was all out of love.