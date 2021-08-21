BLANKENBECKLER, Jennifer Leigh

May 13, 1976 – August 9, 2021

Jennifer Leigh Blankenbeckler, age 45, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on August 9, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born on May 13, 1976, in Louisville, KY, Jen was the daughter of John C. Blankenbeckler, Jr. and Leigh Lewis Blankenbeckler, little sister to John C. “Jay” Blankenbeckler, III, sister-in-law to Paulette Blankenbeckler and “Aunt Jenz” to her beloved nieces, Taylor and Riley.

In her youth, Jennifer excelled academically and athletically. She was recruited to play volleyball at the University of Arkansas, where she spent two years before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), which would be her future, “permanent” home where a network of extraordinary friends and professional colleagues would be with her through her final days. Jennifer graduated from UCSB in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications.

Jennifer’s life was marked by cancer, but in a way that empowered her to use it as a tool to serve others. It became her calling after she endured life-threatening brain cancer when living in Vail at the young age of 25. Once recovered and in remission, Jennifer dedicated her life supporting others with cancer, from fundraising and running marathons for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Dempse Challenge to volunteering for numerous cancer causes like the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and The Brad Kaminsky Foundation, and serving as a hands-on mentor for those enduring challenging prognoses and treatments.

For the past five years, in her role at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Jennifer brought compassionate empathy and her famous, radiant smile to patients. Jennifer was known for going above and beyond, blending her organizational fastidiousness with her big, authentic warmth.

In 2018, Jennifer donned her Cancer Warrior Cape again after a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Her brother was a bone marrow match, and his gift gave her three more precious years with her family, friends, and patients.

On this most recent go-round with cancer, her third, Jennifer initially considered it just another interruption in her life. Ultimately, though, Jennifer’s fate was to do better work on the other side.

“Angel” is a word that is never used lightly, yet it was one often applied to Jen in her service, love and friendship. Now she is officially our angel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer’s name can be made to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and/or the Brad Kaminksy Foundation.