BLANTON, Kathy Becker

Kathy Becker Blanton passed away peacefully on 4/24/20 at 2:03 pm in her home surrounded by her loving family: Andy and Cathy Blanton of Laguna Beach, Layne and Barbara Wheeler of Santa Barbara, and Rodney and Julie Blanton of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Known as “Honey” to her 9 grandchildren: Donald and wife, Kelly, Kate and husband, Daniel, Benjamin, Emily, Anne, Jessica, Charlie and wife, Stephanie, Rachel and husband, Tommy, and Tyler, and her 5 great-grandchildren: Nathan, Connor, Emmett, Millie and Lucy.

“Honey” will be forever fondly remembered for her red lipstick, celebrating all occasions, circumnavigating the globe: 1977-1983, owning the restaurant, Judge for Yourself: 1986-1996, and being a housemother for UCSB Kappa Alpha Theta: 1995-2014. She will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts for eternity!