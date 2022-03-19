BLAU, Beverly

Beverly was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1934 and attended UC Berkeley where she studied art and met her future husband, Arnon, whom she was married to for 62 years. Beverly was a beautiful, elegant and generous person with an artistic sensibility and an inclination towards the spiritual. She saw beauty all around her and curated her surroundings with discerning taste. She was an amazing cook and a sharp dresser.

She had a keen intelligence, completing law school in her 50s and writing a first draft of a novel. In her later years, she discovered the joy of lawn bowling. She laughed easily, especially enjoying her three grandchildren. Beverly was a beloved wife, mother and grandma, signing off her letters with her signature drawing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.