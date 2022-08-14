BLECKER, Robert “Bob”

Bob Blecker

Robert Franklin Blecker, 79, died on July 13, 2022, at Westminster Village, in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he and his wife of 41 years, Kenlyn Meaney Blecker, have lived for the past 10 years.

Bob was born in Fresno, Ca. on October 25, 1942, to parents Dr. Ralph and Mae (Froude) Blecker, who already had a three-year-old daughter, Betty Ann. Bob’s father died at age 42, shortly after being seriously ill while serving in World War II. Bob’s sister also died at a young age of 11 from aplastic anemia, Bob was raised as a single child by his widowed Mother and loving Aunts and Uncles.

Bob loved to play and work on an uncle’s farm in Clovis, CA. This led to his love of the outdoors and to earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1967 from Cal State Fresno, followed by his MS degree in Hydrology at the University of Arizona in

Tucson in 1969.

Bob spent his entire career as a Hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service, beginning in 1969 at the Cleveland National Forest, and then moving to the Los Padres National Forest in 1972 until his retirement in 1997.

Bob and Anne Booher married in 1967 and have three daughters, Patricia (Blecker), Marcia (Twomey), and Leslie (Gardiner). The couple divorced in 1974. On April 11, 1981 Bob Blecker married Kenlyn Meaney, the mother of Dan, Michelle, Marcia, Douglas, Shawn and Bridget.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, their nine children and mates, 13 grandchildren and mates, and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as by his many friends and colleagues.

Bob will be interred at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, California at a future date.