BLESSING, Larry Ray

Larry passed away at Cottage Hospital on Friday, July 16, 2021 with his family by his side due to complications from pneumonia. He was born in Bethany, Missouri on August 27, 1944 to Edwin and Kathie Blessing who have predeceased him. The family moved to California in 1956 and settled in Santa Barbara. Larry attended local schools and graduated from San Marcos High School in 1963 where he lettered in Baseball and Basketball. He was among the first full 3-year class to graduate. Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 during the Vietnam era achieving the rank of Sergeant. He then returned to civilian life once again in Santa Barbara.

Larry was employed by the IBEW Local 413 and worked for various companies throughout his career as a journeyman electrician. Back in his early days as an apprentice, he was one of the electricians who decorated the “Tree of Light” located on the corner of Carrillo and Chapala Street. He was a paratrooper in the army so heights were no stranger to him.

Larry’s greatest treasure in life was his family. He loved his children and his grandchildren very much. Larry leaves behind his wife of 48 years Sarah, his sons Robert Blessing, Gregory (Elayne) Blessing and daughter Tamara Blessing. He also leaves behind his 6 grandchildren whom he adored, Rick Gallardo-Blessing, Nathan Gallardo-Blessing, Declan Doran, Lucas Blessing, Julia Blessing and Bracee Blessing. Sisters Beverly (Darrell) Hale of Idaho, Susan (Steve) Berman of Arizona and brother Scott Kinghorn of Arizona along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

When his son Greg was in first grade, his wife surprisingly signed up Larry to coach his AYSO Soccer Team. He then went on to coach teams at Goleta Valley Little League, Pony Baseball, and Basketball at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club throughout the years for both Greg and Tammy. When his grandson Rick was old enough, he coached his teams too. You could always hear Larry yelling loudly from the sidelines “Shoot the ball” and “Defense.”

Please join the family in saying goodbye at 2pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Goleta Cemetery. If you have a story to share, we would love to hear it.