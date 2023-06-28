Blind artist uses braille to create art

COURTESY PHOTO

Artist Joseph “Joe” Colunga uses a whole host of objects to make his art, from printed music to wired armature.

SANTA BARBARA — Artist Joseph “Joe” Colunga from Santa Barbara, handmakes sculpture and collage art and will open his exhibit July 6 at Santa Barbara Art Works.

Mr. Colunga is blind and applies translated Braille hymns to large canvases to help describe his work to other blind people. He uses a whole host of objects to make his art, from printed music to wired armature.

“I start with canvas and add acrylic gesso, using my hands because its tactility helps me know where to spread the paint,” Mr. Colunga said. “I then type up the song sheet using my Perkins Braille typewriter and add more texture around the edges to improve the connectedness to the canvas.”

The exhibit at Santa Barbara Art Works — 28 E. Victoria St. — is called “Blessed Assurance.” It features a collection of mixed-media and spiritual representation artwork.

The “Blessed Assurance” exhibition and open house event on July 6 is free and open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music and light refreshments.

For more information, visit sbartworks.org.

— Liam Hibbert