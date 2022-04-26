Blinken, Austin meet with President Zelensky

U.S. announces more aid, nomination of ambassador to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived Sunday in Kyiv, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia started its two-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

“Secretary Blinken and I visited Kyiv yesterday to directly demonstrate the United States’ strong support for the Ukrainian Government and the incredibly brave Ukrainian people,” Secretary Austin said in a series of tweets Monday. “We felt it was an important moment to be there — in person — a chance to have face to face conversations. And those conversations were long and wide ranging.

“Secretary Blinken shared the news that American diplomats would soon return to Kyiv, as well as POTUS’ intention to nominate a new ambassador to Ukraine. I spoke about DOD’s plans to expand military training for Ukrainian service members in the region on certain weapons systems, and I highlighted our efforts to accelerate the delivery of those systems, many of which are arriving just days after they’re announced,” Secretary Austin said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

“Above all though, we wanted to express our profound admiration for the everyday heroism exhibited by the Ukrainian people,” the defense secretary said. “From soldiers on the frontlines, to those healing the wounded, even defiant grandmothers resisting Russian aggression. Their bravery has inspired the world.

“We believe Ukraine can win if they have the right equipment and the right support,” Secretary Austin said. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can to ensure they’re getting the equipment they need as quickly as possible.”

Secretary Blinken also weighed in with a tweet: “Saw the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people firsthand during my visit to Kyiv with Secretary of Defense Austin. During our meeting with President Zelensky, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine as it withstands Russian aggression.”

During the meeting, Secretary Blinken also disclosed that the Biden administration would “provide another $713 million in military support for Ukraine and other regional partners,” according to NBC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

A part of the $713 million package includes $332 million in foreign military assistance, which will allow Kyiv to purchase the needed weapons, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, President Joe Biden on Monday announced he has nominated an ambassador to Ukraine: Bridget Brink. Currently she’s the U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic, a post for which former President Donald Trump appointed her. She’s also a career member of the Senior Foreign Service.

There has not been a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2019 when President Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch.

Ms. Brink’s nomination as the ambassador to Ukraine will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. has announced a return to a diplomatic presence to Ukraine, which could take place as early as this week. National news outlets reported the U.S. plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv.

The Russian military, meanwhile, has taken a hit as 15,000 military personnel have been killed in the war in Ukraine, the British government said Monday. Ben Wallace, the British secretary of state for defense, told Parliament “that more than 2,000 Russian armored vehicles were destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks, 530 armored personnel carriers and 560 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as 60 helicopters and fighter jets,” reported the Wall Street Journal.

Bridget Brink, nominee for ambassador to Ukraine

Mr. Wallace said Britain has provided 5,000 anti-tank missiles and 100 anti-air missiles. He has encouraged countries to donate military equipment to Ukraine, emphasizing that “These next three weeks are key.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told CNBC that “the war will only end if Russian troops fully withdraw from the country.”

