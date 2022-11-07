Block printing workshop offered at Art From Scrap

SANTA BARBARA — An introduction to block printing workshop for adults will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St.

Rachel Palmer, Art From Scrap art coordinator, will introduce different block techniques and teach participants how to print without a press.

The $30 ticket includes all materials to carve, proof and print designs.

The focus will be on single-color relief prints using rubber blocks.

Block printing can be used to print onto cards, notebooks, wrapping paper and more.

For more information, call 805-0459 or visit www.exploreecology.org.

— Marilyn McMahon