Life

Block printing workshop offered at Art From Scrap

by Marilyn McMahon 0 comment
SANTA BARBARA — An introduction to block printing workshop for adults will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St.

Rachel Palmer, Art From Scrap art coordinator, will introduce different block techniques and teach participants how to print without a press.

The $30 ticket includes all materials to carve, proof and print designs.

The focus will be on single-color relief prints using rubber blocks. 

Block printing can be used to print onto cards, notebooks, wrapping paper and more. 

For more information, call 805-0459 or visit www.exploreecology.org.

— Marilyn McMahon

News-Press Staff Writer

