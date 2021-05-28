Metro Theatres announces release dates for summer’s big movies





IMAGES COURTESY OF METRO THEATRES

Finally, superhero Black Widow will save the day, the Jungle Cruise will sail and the “Fast & Furious” franchise can race back to the box office. Hit the gas!

Fasten your seatbelts because, after being delayed by COVID-19, blockbusters are back.

This summer will feel like a more normal one for fans of action, horror and animated films. You can also see a musical (“In the Heights”) and a biopic about the great singer Aretha Franklin (“Respect”).

Metro Theatres, which owns movie theaters in Santa Barbara and Goleta, this week announced release dates for everything from “A Quiet Place Part II,” screening today, to “The Suicide Squad,” “Space Jam” and a “Hotel Transylvania” sequel. (Blockbusters will screen as well at other theaters throughout Santa Barbara County.)

Here’s the schedule for movies at Metro Theatres, which recently reopened the Arlington Theatre, Fiesta 5, Metro 4, Fairview Theatre and Camino Real Cinemas.







Opening today

• “A Quiet Place Part II.” The Abbott family returns in this horror sequel, starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband, actor John Krasinski. Once again, the Abbotts must navigate in a post-apocalyptic world full of blind monsters with great hearing. Don’t make a sound!

• “Cruella.” Emma Stone stars as the “101 Dalmatians” villain in this comedy, which also stars Emma Thompson. The comedy shows how a teenager with the dream of becoming a fashion designer becomes Cruella de Vil.

June 4

• “Spirit Untamed.” Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan Jr. directed this animated DreamWorks film about how Lucky Prescott’s life changed when she moved from her urban home to a small frontier town. She becomes friends with a wild mustang named Spirit. The film stars the voices of Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin and Mckenna Grace.

• “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” In this sequel, the Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

June 11

• “In the Heights.” The Broadway musical comes to the big screen. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Stephanie Beatriz in a story about Usnavi saving his money and hoping for a better life. Cue the music; start dancing!

June 16

• “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” The unlikely duo of Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) team up to save Darius’ wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek). Patrick Hughes directed the movie, which also stars Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas.

June 18

• “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.” Talk show host James Corden returns as the voice of Peter in this sequel, which shows the married life of Bea (Rose Bryne) and Thomas (Domnhall Gleason). Get set for an adventure!

June 25

• “F9.” Justin Lin directs the latest “Fast & Furious” installment, in which Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew put the pedal to the metal. But speed alone might not be enough as Dominic deals with his younger brother, Jakob (John Cena), who is helping the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron) against him. Talk about sibling rivalry! The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

July 2

• “The Forever Purge.” In this horror film, a Mexican couple, Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), battles thugs who want to continue the now-outlawed Purge. Everado Gout directed the film.

July 9

• “Black Widow.” Scarlett Johansson is back as the popular Marvel superhero in the long-awaited film. Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, gave her life to save the universe in “Avengers: End Game,” but this film is set between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and shows more of Natasha’s background. The director is Cate Shortland.

July 16

• “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The first “Space Jam” movie came out in 1996 and teamed basketball great Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends. This time, athlete LeBron James teams up with Bugs and pals, which vary from Yosemite Sam to Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, Tweety and Porky Pig. And that’s not all, folks.

July 23

• “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.” Here’s the story of assassin Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) before he’s recruited by the forces of G.I. Joe.

• “Hotel Transylvania: Transformia.” Brian Hull, not Adam Sandler, is the voice of Dracula in the fourth “Hotel Transylvania” movie. Curious fans will see how Mr. Hull does. Back for the fun are voice actors from the previous movies, including Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez as Jonathan and Mavis, David Spade as Griffin the Invisible Man and Fran Drescher as Eunice.

• “Old.” Suspense movie legend M. Night Shyamalan produced, directed and wrote this movie inspired by the “Sandcastle” graphic novel. The film starts with a family on a pleasant tropical holiday. What could go wrong?

July 30

• “Jungle Cruise.” Emily Blunt stars with Dwayne Johnson in this movie inspired by the popular Disneyland ride, known for its puns and wonders such as “the back side of water.” But watch out. The jungle is filled with dangerous animals and reptiles (all of whom work for scale).

Aug. 6

• “The Suicide Squad.” Margo Robbie is back as Harley Quinn in this sequel, in which the convicts at a Belle Reve prison join secret Task Force X to save the day. They’re dropped off at the island of enemy-infused Corto Maltese.

Aug. 13

• “Free Guy.” Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he’s actually part of a brutal video game. There may be more to him than he knows.

• “Respect.” The talented Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in this biopic, which also stars Forest Whitaker and Broadway great Audra McDonald.

• “Don’t Breathe 2.” Directed by Rodo Sayhagues, the sequel is set in the years following the first fatal home invasion. Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) is living the quiet life when his past sins come to haunt him.

Aug. 27

• “Candyman.” This movie is considered to be a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 “Candyman.” The horror story is set in the Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

email: dmason@newspress.com