Blomgren joins Dream Foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Chad Blomgren

SANTA BARBARA — Chad Blomgren, a U.S. Army veteran and Gilead Sciences senior director, has joined the Dream Foundation Board.

Based in Santa Barbara, the Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults.

Mr. Blomgren has been a member of the Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council since its 2021 inception and will continue to work closely with the organization’s Dreams for Veterans program to enhance the Dream Foundation experience for veterans and their families.

“From the moment my wife and I delivered our first dream, Joe’s, almost 18 months ago, I knew I would have a long-lasting connection with Dream Foundation,” said Mr. Blomgren. “Providing a positive impact for those in the final stages of their lives means everything to me.”

“Chad’s knowledge and passion will certainly improve the final days of our country’s veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard,” said Dream Foundation CEO Kisa Heyer.

— Liam Hibbert