‘Blonde’ actress wears Santa Barbara brand’s dress

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Lily Fisher, who plays a young Norman Jeane Baker, aka Marilyn Monroe, in “Blonde,” attends the recent Hollywood premiere in the Silver Ruffle Sleeve Marilyn Dress from the Snow Moon Collection of Santa Barbara-based Mama Luma. At right, Lily Fisher enjoys a chat with Ana de Armas on the red carpet during the premiere of “Blonde” at TCL Chinese Theater. Lily and Ms. de Armas both play Marilyn Monroe, in the movie about the star’s life.

Netflix actress Lily Fisher recently stepped out onto the red carpet — wearing a dress produced by Santa Barbara kids’ clothing brand Mama Luma.

Lily, a girl who plays the young Norman Jeane Baker, aka Marilyn Monroe, in “Blonde,” wore the dress during the Netflix biopic’s premiere recently at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

To be exact, Lily was wearing the Silver Ruffle Sleeve Marilyn Dress from the Snow Moon Collection of Mama Luma.

Also on the red carpet were other stars. In addition to Lily, the cast includes Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson and others.

“Blonde” debuts today on Netflix. Andrew Dominik directed the movie and wrote the screenplay, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

In a news release, Mama Luma noted its locally designed clothing is popular with young actresses in Hollywood. Child stars who have worn the clothing in previous years varied from Faithe Herman to Stella Edwards, Madeleine McGraw and Lexy Kolker.

For more about Mama Luma, go to www.mamaluma.com.

— Dave Mason