Blood donors needed to help overcome critical shortage in Santa Barbara area

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Direct Relief in Goleta is one of the sites for Vitalant’s blood drives during August.

Vitalant is urging people to alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate.

All blood types and platelets are needed, not just for emergencies but for planned surgeries, transplants and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused, and Type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known, according to Vitalant.

Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding.

Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 for the most updated information.

Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can give regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive hosts.

Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Barbara area include the following:

— Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Goleta.

— Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

— Aug. 16, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Camino Real Center, 7046 Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

— Aug. 17,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Barbara County administration building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

— Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Cumbre Plaza, 140 S. Hope Ave.

— Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Island Brewing Company, 5049 6th St., Carpinteria.

Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara’s donation center, 4213 State St.

