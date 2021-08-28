Blood drive in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria is hosting a blood drive noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Vitalant bloodmobile in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center.

This is directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The general public and city employees will be donating blood.

To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, go to tinyurl.com/ahc3ctuw. Click your preferred appointment time, and enter your email and password. If you don’t have an account, you’ll be asked to create one. You will get a confirmation email for your appointment.

Donors are asked to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before their appointments. They’re also asked to bring a photo ID.

Masks will be required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests.

Donors of all blood types are sought, but there is a special need for those with O-negative blood. That blood type can be transfused to anyone.

For more information, contact blood drive coordinator Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

— Dave Mason