Blood drive planned for Tuesday in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — To help end a critical blood shortage, Vitalant and the city of Santa Maria are hosting a blood drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Bloodmobile across from the library.

To make an appointment, call 805-542-8500.

As people resume pre-pandemic activities, like travel, fewer people are giving blood, according to a news release.

For example, Vitalant collected about 13,000 fewer blood donations in April and May 2022 than in the same months last year.

Giving blood is safe and easy and only takes about an hour to help save more than one life, according to the news release.

Other added benefits of donating blood are a mini-physical and full panel of tests each donor receives. The mini-physical check of pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol can be tracked with each visit in the donor’s secure and confidential online account.

For more information, call Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372, or email mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon