Blood drive scheduled this week

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vitalant and Earl Warren Showgrounds to host a blood drive this week.

The blood drive is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Earl’s Place. Appointments are requested to help maintain social distancing. To schedule an appointment, visit www.blood4life.org and use the sponsor code 1493 or link to sign up to donate. Appointments can also be booked by calling 805-542-8500, according to a news release.

All eligible donors are invited to attend the blood drive. Vitalant currently tests successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help find donors who could assist coronavirus patients by donating convalescent plasma. For more information, visit www.vitalant.org/antibodytest.

Donors should bring a valid ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Donors must be 16 or older and there is no upper-age limit. Donors who are 16 must have a signed parental consent form, which can be found at www.vitalant.org. For questions on eligibility, call 877-258-4825.

Face coverings are required during donations and one-way valve masks are prohibited. Those who are not able to wear a face covering are asked to postpone their donation until the safety requirement is lifted.

— Mitchell White