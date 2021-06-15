Blood drives save 1,485 lives

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, in partnership with Vitalant, held 12 successful blood drives during the pandemic.

The 495 units of blood collected during these drives can be used to save 1,485 lives.

The pandemic’s uncertainty caused the cancelation of many blood drives at schools, religious institutions and community groups. These drives typically make up more than 60% of the nation’s blood supply.

With a critical blood shortage and concerns surrounding COVID-19, Dignity Health wanted to open its sanitary facilities to save lives.

Dignity Health, which manages Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, wanted to make each donor comfortable in its hospitals even in times of peak COVID-19 fear, according to a news release.

Currently, donors with O-negative blood, the universal blood type, are in demand. Hospitals have approximately two days of O-negative blood available.

Platelet donations, which are only usable for five days, are always needed.

For more information, go to dignityhealth.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw