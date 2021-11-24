Bloom Again Foundation helps PSSH

The Bloom Again Foundation extended its support this week to People’s Self-Help Housing.

This is the continuation of a six-year partnership where Bloom Again, a Southern California nonprofit that provides financial assistance for women facing economic uncertainty, has supported PSHH with more than $50,000 in donations.

People’s Self-Help Housing is a nonprofit responsible for nearly 1,000 units of new housing for low-income households, seniors, veterans and people who are living with disabilities or formerly homeless.

“We are honored that they have selected the residents of PSHH to be the beneficiary of this exciting partnership,” Rick Gulino, the PSHH director of neighborhood development and residential services, said in a news release. “This will have a significant positive impact on so many for a decade to come.”

The Bloom Again Foundation hosted an event in Glendale to commemorate the partnership and recognize Mr. Gulino as well as Chief Operating Officer Anna Miller and Chief Real Estate Development Officer Veronica Garcia.

— Forrest McFarland