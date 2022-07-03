Blotter – Sheriff’s Office requests public’s assistance

Sheriff’s Office requests public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating Duane Terrance Hanna, below, who was last seen preparing to drive from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria in a car similar to the one above.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing at-risk Carpinteria man.

Duane Terrance Hanna, 80, was last seen Wednesday in the 2300 block of Bath Street in Santa Barbara in the early afternoon. Mr. Hanna was expected to drive from that location to his home in Carpinteria, but he never arrived.

Deputies have been searching for Mr. Hanna since he was reported missing on Wednesday evening and say they have exhausted possible tracking methods. The Sheriff’s Office is now requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Mr. Hanna.

Mr. Hanna is 5’7” tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue shirt, beige shorts and blue and white shoes. Mr. Hanna left home in his gold colored 1985 Mercedes 300SD with a California license plate 2RLK854.

Mr. Hanna’s family says that his disappearance is out of character for him and inexplicable.

On Friday, a Silver Alert was broadcast as a further attempt to locate Mr. Hanna.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hanna’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (805)683-2724.

– Katherine Zehnder