BLUE, Kevin

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our son Kevin. On April 2, he died in his sleep from a drug-overdose.

Kevin was born September 29, 1963, at Santa Monica Hospital. He moved to Santa Barbara with his family when he was one year old. Kevin lived a normal California boy’s life for his first 20 years. As a youngster, he played for the Santa Barbara Patrons’ Tennis Assn., belonged to the Goleta Boys Club and played YFL football. He attended Mountain View Elementary School and Goleta Valley Junior High where he set a track record in 1978. He attended Dos Pueblos High School, 1979-1982, and played on the Varsity Tennis Team, and, for two years, was the number-1 player. He surfed with his brother and friends at Campus Point, Goleta Beach.

Kevin loved his Santa Barbara home and his friends. He loved animals, his cat Bruin, dog Snoopy. and tortoise Yertle. He never forgot his high school girlfriend Melody. He competed in sports with his brother Brad who stated that “Kevin excelled in tennis, surfing, football, baseball, track, ping pong, snow and water skiing and fishing. He was an incredible athlete – one of a kind.” As a family, we backpacked the Eastern Sierras, took our boat to Mexico, travelled by camper van to Alaska seeing the beautiful natural sights along the way.

At age 20, Kevin developed the devastating mental illness, Schizophrenia, and his life changed. He struggled with the demon symptoms of the illness, and in addition, had a dual diagnosis, addictions to drugs and alcohol. He loved to listen to his favorite CDs including Led Zeppelin, Stykes and Black Sabbath.

Kevin leaves behind his loving sister, Kimberlee (Matthew), brother Bradley, nieces Melanie, Teresa and Alana and cousins in Boston and Ireland, and early childhood friends and his mother, Judy, and father, Monte (Leonard).

Our deepest gratitude to the tireless workers at the Santa Barbara County Mental Health Department and the Santa Maria County Health, Supportive Services, who supported Kevin throughout these many years. Also thanks to the Sheriff’s Department for the kind visit and support. Thanks to the many friends who have expressed their love. As his brother and sister say, Kevin is in a better place now – “no more pain for my little brother, he was a good kid and man. He lived his own life as best he could.” Rest in peace, dear Kevin.