Blue whales are back in SB Channel

Summer whale watching season is officially back in Ventura, which means so are the Blue Whales.

Island Packers Cruises staff is asking locals and visitors to imagine how it feels “when anticipation collides with realization and the largest creature on the planet roils to the surface.”

They say there are no guarantees whale watchers will catch a glimpse of a Blue Whale, but the experience is “so worth the roll of the dice.”

“Humbling,” Island Packers Operational Manager Matt Kelly said in a news release. “The size, all of the statistics, the majesty of the Blue Whale, and the peaceful strength is inspiring.”

Island Packers Cruises, a family-owned and operated business, has been bringing visitors and whales together in the waters off Ventura for more than 50 years.

From roughly June through mid-September, Humpback Whales join the Blue Whales in the Santa Barbara Channel off Ventura, both species attracted by floods of nutrient-rich krill, brought up from the deeps by upwelling currents.

From roughly June through mid-September, Humpback Whales join the Blue Whales in the Santa Barbara Channel off Ventura, both species attracted by floods of nutrient-rich krill, brought up from the deeps by upwelling currents.

Individuals can book a whale-watching trip with Island Packers Cruises online at www.islandpackers.com or by calling 805-642-1393.

More than 28 species of whales and dolphins inhabit the waters of the Santa Barbara Channel and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary off Ventura. In any season, there’s the chance of Orca Whale sightings, and dolphin sightings are likely.

More than 28 species of whales and dolphins inhabit the waters of the Santa Barbara Channel and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary off Ventura. In any season, there's the chance of Orca Whale sightings, and dolphin sightings are likely.

Visit Ventura’s website at www.visitventuraca.com or call the Visitors Center (open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) at 805-641-1400 for any additional information.

