“Now more than ever, making our own homes and backyards into creative celebrations is essential to our well being,” said Virginia Frischkorn, founder and CEO of Bluebird in a Box. Her company’s boxes, which cost $48, contain digital guides, which are called Blueprints. She’s standing behind the box that she calls “A Taste of Mexico.”

Virginia Frischkorn grew up in a family where dinner parties with good conversations were routine.

“Today, not so much. People are afraid to entertain for fear of being judged that the event is not perfect nor Instagram worthy,” she said.

With the launch of her Bluebird in a Box, Ms. Frischkorn is hoping to bring back the art of hosting by sharing her expertise as founder of Bluebird Productions, an ultra luxury wedding and event planning company.

“We are all living through this time of the unknown with stress and being unsure of what’s coming next. Now more than ever, making our own homes and backyards into creative celebrations is essential to our well being,” she said.

The boxes, which cost $48, contain digital guides, which are called Blueprints.

“The Blueprint is right at your fingertips,” said Ms. Frischkorn. “You have access to everything so that you can start planning your event from anywhere — the couch, the bath, your office. The party plan fits right in your pocket.”

Included are curated menu options with recipes and grocery lists, suggested beverage pairings with cocktail recipes, tablescape designs, decor tips, sartorial style guides, a place setting map and recommended tableware and custom DJ mixes and playlists.

“A planning timeline and checklists are key items. Knowing you have crossed every T and dotted every i will make you a relaxed host for your event,” she said.

“People don’t seem to know how to have meaningful conversations anymore, so in each of the boxes there are conversation starters, like what three things give you the most energy or what three things are on your bucket list or what quote do you live by,” said Ms. Frischkorn, who grew up in Charlottesville, Va., where she earned her bachelor’s degree in art history and psychology at the University of Virginia.

Based in Denver and Old Snowmass, near Aspen, she lives with her children, Zach, 5, and Elizabeth, 3, and an avalanche rescue dog, Zara.

The former ski instructor was catering and events manager at The Little Nell, a five-star hotel in Aspen, before starting Bluebird Productions.

Although Ms. Frischkorn lives in Colorado, one of her hubs is Santa Barbara.

“I have done a number of weddings in Santa Barbara and have many friends there,” she told the News-Press by phone from her home.

Ms. Frischkirn said she chose the name Bluebird for her company “because in Colorado we have what are called Bluebird Days when there are blue skies, tons of snow and everything is perfect.”

Bluebird boxes are available for baby showers, brunches, baby reveals, birthdays, pet birthdays, backyard weddings, summer picnics, barbecues and more.

Among the themes for everyday dinner parties are Farm to Table, Game Night, A Taste of Mexico, A Taste of Japan and A Taste of Italy.

“I like the idea of hosting on Friday nights for no special occasion — just gather friends for no reason. During the pandemic, invite friends in your bubble. Make sure they wear masks and have hand sanitizer available. Instead of having one table for eight, have two tables for four. This is the time for individual service, not buffet style,” said Ms. Frischkorn.

She added that Bluebird in a Box “reinvents the playbook on partying.” While other party kits focus on single pieces of the party puzzle like how to set a pretty table, my staff and I dreamed up the entire experience for you. It’s a complete sensory experience, a blueprint for what your party will look like to what it will smell and feel like to how it will sound.

“Our wow-worthy parties take the headache out of hosting. No more hours spent scrolling through Pinterest looking for inspiration, no more wandering the grocery aisles debating what to cook, no more gluing your fingers together making decorations. Our digital and physical boxes free you up to focus on what truly matters — enjoying great company and making lasting connections.”

