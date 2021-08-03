Blues musician joins festival’s lineup

COURTESY PHOTO

The Rev. Robert B. Jones, a storyteller and blues musician, will take the stage this October at the Ojai Storytelling Festival.

OJAI — The Ojai Storytelling Festival will present the Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr., a storyteller and blues musician, at this year’s festival, set for Oct. 28-31 at Libbey Bowl and the Ojai Art Center.

Rev. Jones is a native Detroiter who celebrates the history, humor and power of American roots music.

An award-winning multi-instrumentalist, he is accomplished at guitar, harmonica, mandolin, banjo and fiddle. He has recorded six albums of original and traditional songs.

Rev. Jones is the former host of the award-winning radio programs “Blues from the Lowlands” and “Deep River” broadcast on Detroit Public Radio’s WDET-FM Detroit.

And he has taught music history courses at Wayne State University in Detroit.

For more about the Ojai Storytelling Festival, go to www.ojaistoryfest.org.

— Dave Mason