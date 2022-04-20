Board approves Cate School CEDA issue

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Cate School is seeking funds to convert a building into an academic center.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution allowing the issuance of certain revenue obligations for an academic center at Cate School during its meeting Tuesday.

The board held a hearing regarding the issuance by the California Enterprise Development Authority of its revenue obligations for $22 million. As noted during the hearing, the debt obligation is on Cate School, not the responsibility of the board.

A representative said the funds would allow the school to convert the Raymond Commons building into an academic center that would allow for more “active learning.” The center would be redesigned to allow for study pods, reading rooms, ideation labs and more.

“It will be a transformative place on the campus for academic and student-centered growth and learning now and for years to come, and this funding would allow that opportunity to happen,” the representative said.

Founded in 1910, Cate School is a nonprofit college preparatory boarding school in Carpinteria. It has nearly 300 students, and most of them are boarding students.

The Santa Barbara County Debt Advisory Committee had already recommended approval of the school’s CEDA request.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting was held in Santa Maria.

