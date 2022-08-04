Board of Education to discuss video recordings

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Education will discuss video recording of its meetings when it meets at 4 p.m. today.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara.

On June 7, Board President Judy Frost requested that video recordings be placed on a future agenda.

As previously reported by the News-Press, the meetings have long gone unrecorded for public access. The board voted “no” 5-2 in May, against video recordings. On June 2, the board voted 7-0 to approve audio recordings.

— Katherine Zehnder