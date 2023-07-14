Board of Supervisors changes meeting locations

SANTA BARBARA/SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ meeting locations for several upcoming meetings have been changed to allow for upgrades to the Santa Barbara hearing room.

The July 18 meeting will be the last one there before a planned audio and visual upgrade will close the room, located in the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, through the end of October.

Meetings in August, September and October will be in the Santa Maria hearing room, located in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.

The upgrades to the Santa Barbara hearing room are part of a series of scheduled improvements designed to give better access to Board of Supervisors meetings and other public meetings that take place there.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the meetings by attending in person at the Santa Maria hearing room or online.

Here are the upcoming meetings at the Santa Maria room: Aug. 22; Aug. 29; Sept. 12; Sept. 19; Oct. 3; Oct. 10; and Oct.17.

For more information, visit countyofsb.org/1599/Board-of-Supervisors.

— Liam Hibbert