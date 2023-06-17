Board of Supervisors discusses budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors met Friday to discuss the county’s budget proposal and listen to concerns from the public.

The board met at the County Administration Building on June 16 to announce a balanced budget with no cuts to services. They discussed a wide variety of topics, from law enforcement to the homelessness crisis and climate change adaptation.

“This budget reflects prudent planning,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “Over the last few we have invested more into addressing homelessness than we had in previous years.”

The public safety section of the meeting largely dealt with law enforcement, including budget expansion requests of almost $5 million by the Sheriff’s office to meet the challenges presented by the growing drug epidemic and continued understaffing.

“Although we’re seeing progress we still have had 40 suspected Fentanyl overdose deaths in our county this year,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “The sheriff’s office resources continue to be at their lowest level in the last twenty five or more years.”

The meeting started off with two major social issues.

The first was the declaration of June 19 as Juneteenth, in honor of the black-independence holiday associated with the end of slavery.

The second was the declaration of June as Pride Month.

Both declarations received praise from the board and many of those in attendance.

The County Board’s 2023 budget, nicknamed “Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow,” addressed the uncertain nature of the national and state-wide economies.

“If we do have another recession we would see more mild impacts compared to recent years,” said Mrs. Miyasato.

The board also committed to spend more on climate change-related costs, including $160,000 to be spent largely on a Sustainability Transportation Electrification Specialist.

“Our electric vehicle ownership as of 2022 was lower than the state average,” said County Supervisor Das Williams. “Maybe that’s a reality check, but also room for improvement.”

The Board of Supervisors also agreed to spend $11.9 million of one-time funds on projects like a $3.5 million courthouse roof replacement, and $2.5 million worth of heating, ventilation and air conditioning efficiency improvement projects.

In total, the 2023-24 budget reaches a total of $1.52 billion in operating revenues, and $1.48 billion in operating expenses.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com