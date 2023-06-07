Board of Supervisors discusses public health, homelessness

After a two-week hiatus, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to discuss issues varying from public health to homelessness.

The board also talked about listing supporters and opponents for local measures on ballots as well as the District Attorney’s office’s grant agreement with the victim compensation board.

In the first moments of the meeting in Santa Barbara, a report from the Homeless Death Review Team shared data collected over the past year, and explained the importance of this data as well as the cost repercussions this could cause.

Additionally, the board discussed recommendations regarding Local Ballot Measure Supporters Opponents Printing.

This agenda item specifically discussed adopting a resolution in the matter of electing not to list supporters and opponents for county, city, district and school measures on the county ballot and future county ballots.

Another item on the list had to do with the District Attorney’s office’s grant agreement with the victim compensation board.

The board discussed the California Victim Compensation Board Criminal Restitution Compact Grant. The board adopted a resolution permitting the district attorney to execute a grant agreement with the California Victim Compensation Board to accept and expend the Criminal Restitution Compact grant.

This money will help victims of crime receive compensation federally. This grant will be allocated for the period of July 1, 2023 through 2026 in the amount of $297,792.00.

The next board of supervisors meeting will take place on June 16.

