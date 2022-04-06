Board of Supervisors focuses on energy updates

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors received an update Tuesday on its 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan — and moved toward enacting various other measures to continue to take climate actions and reduce carbon emissions.

The board recommended staff develop an ordinance to restrict (not necessarily ban) natural gas infrastructure for new construction and major renovation projects. Supervisor Das Williams, too, pushed for all light-vehicle electrification for county operations by 2023.

“We can do a lot as an institution and being a leader and demonstrator in the community that these things can be done,” Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

According to the presentation, Santa Barbara County completed or initiated about 77% of the measures identified in the initial 2015 plan by 2020. About 13% of the measures were discontinued.

Additionally Tuesday, the board granted an appeal after the Planning Commission denied a homestay permit request for a property in the Santa Ynez area. According to the staff report, the property owner continued to use the property in a homestay-style fashion despite the permit being challenged by a neighbor.

Chair Joan Hartman was the lone vote against upholding the appeal.