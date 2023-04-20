Board of Supervisors learn about preliminary $1.48 billion budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors continued to review the preliminary $1.48 billion budget and new proposals Wednesday.

Budget workshops began Tuesday, and another workshop is set for Friday.

The budget is a 6.2% increase from the 2022-2023 budget, and among the requests is for close to $3 million for the Sheriff’s Office for drug enforcement.

During Wednesday’s workshop, Harry E. Hagen, treasurer and tax administrator, told the Board of Supervisors what the treasury finance team had in mind for its budget proposal.

The county requested a $150,000 increase to its budget, closing its total operating budget to around $10 million. The budget increase request was made to fund a new position — a veteran’s services supervisor. This job is intended to keep better track of veteran benefit requests as well as make clearer communication between the veterans and the office.

The Sheriff’s Office requested $3 million as part of its enforcement on drug issues. The money that has been requested will be used for custody bus replacement, a cannabis compliance and enforcement team, and a fentanyl-focused narcotics enforcement team. Additionally, the department requested a little over $3.75 million in ongoing funding for staffing and hardware upgrades.

Additionally, maintenance and capital projects were on the agenda. These were presented by the Public Works Department. Within this presentation, $2.2 million was requested for HVAC energy efficiency projects. Within this project, various replacements of boilers, pumps, and HVAC machines will be done in different government buildings. As proposed, this will all be done over a few month period, yet as the department stated, it would take close to 13 years to pay off.

Even with the more serious budget conversations, there were some moments of fun sprinkled throughout the meeting.

General Services Director Kirk Lagerquist shared a quote in his presentation: “There are no traffic jams across the extra mile” which came from Roger Staubach, a previous New England Patriots quarterback. Mr. Lagerquist then made a quick joke dissing the Patriots in which the attendees reacted with laughter.

The meeting ended with public comments from members of the Santa Barbara community. Most of the voices represented were in support or had slight alterations to the budget requests from the sheriff’s office. These people who spoke have a desire to help with the ongoing drug problem but want to make sure it is done in a fiscally responsible manner.

