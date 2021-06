SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has canceled this morning’s budget hearing.

The supervisors engaged in a long day of budget deliberations on Tuesday, which ended with a unanimous vote to approve final adjustments to the recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The board will meet again next Tuesday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. To tune into the meeting virtually, visit the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

— Madison Hirneisen