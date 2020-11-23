Home Local Board of Supervisors meetings canceled
Local

Board of Supervisors meetings canceled

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The following meeting scheduled for Dec. 1 was also cancelled. 

— Grayce McCormick

News-Press Staff Writer

