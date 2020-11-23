Board of Supervisors meetings canceled

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The following meeting scheduled for Dec. 1 was also cancelled. — Grayce McCormick 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Grayce McCormick News-Press Staff Writer previous post Drive-In holiday concerts at Mussell Center next post Santa Maria food drive serves families Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.