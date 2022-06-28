Board of Supervisors meets in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss agricultural and water conservation matters at its meeting at 9:30 a.m. today in Santa Maria.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QiTwjzluQ9-y4UxzNQIFHA.

There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

In addition to the regular meeting, supervisors will meet in a closed session at noon today to discuss labor negotiations.

— Dave Mason