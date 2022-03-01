Board of Supervisors meets today

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. today.

People can attend the meeting in-person in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

People can also attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will be televised on local cable channel 20 and live-streamed at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M7PJaki2RyG8RTpOMQUFVQ. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

– Dave Mason