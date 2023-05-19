Board of Supervisors OKs pay hike

Board members to make approximately $112,452 a year

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $6,047 pay increase for board members. It will take effect in September.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has voted to increase supervisors’ salaries and benefits by $6,047 annually — a 5% increase.

The board approved the hike at a recent meeting.

The vote was 4-1 to increase the board’s salaries, with the only opposition coming from 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

Currently, each supervisor on the board makes about $107,097 a year, not including allowances and benefits, which is public knowledge made available on the county’s website (countyofsb.org).

Now, with the pay increase, the board member’s salaries will increase to about $112,452, which was made public by the county’s public information officer, Kelsey Buttitta.

Supervisors, who meet at the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara, gave themselves a 3% pay increase in 2021.

In 2021, supervisors gave themselves a 3% pay increase, and because this was so recent, the new salary will not go into effect until September.

According to information provided at the May 2 Board of Supervisors’ meeting, the supervisors’ salaries are 30% below the market median and the market average for Southern California.

The News-Press reached out to the supervisors for a comment, but there has been no response.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com