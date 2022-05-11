Board of Supervisors rescinds COVID-19 rule 

Some Santa Barbara County employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to undergo weekly testing beginning next week.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a measure suspending the County of Santa Barbara Employee COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Policy requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly PCR or antigen testing and providing proof of each result.

However, employees will still need to be tested if otherwise mandated by state public health officer orders or Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards requirements.

The suspension is effective May 16.

The board approved the suspension at its weekly meeting Tuesday morning in a 4-1 vote.

Supervisor Das Williams was the lone vote against the measure. He suggested loosening the testing requirement to every other week as an alternative to rescinding the obligation altogether.

“As much as all of us would like to leave COVID behind, we have not eradicated the disease, and I respectfully disagree with the idea that we should rescind our vaccination or testing policy,” Supervisor Williams said. “County workers are emergency workers, and we will get another wave — hopefully, it will be smaller — there will be people who get sick from that wave; there will likely people who die from that wave, and if our policy with our workforce can help diminish the numbers, then we should do so.”

As of Monday, there were still 510 infectious cases in Santa Barbara County.

About 73% of those who are at least 5 years old are fully vaccinated against COVID in Santa Barbara County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We’re supposed to be there for the public. We’re supposed to be there for them in a way where we can respond to emergencies and their needs without getting them sick,” Supervisor Williams said. “I think removing this would be premature and not respectful of that mission that we all as county employees have.”

No other supervisors spoke on the matter.

The county’s policy for testing unvaccinated employees was adopted on Aug. 31, 2001. The board’s actions Tuesday allow for it to be reinstated “if circumstances require.”

Additionally, the board approved reinstating a rule requiring “extra help” employees assisting with COVID response efforts to work fewer than 1,040 hours per year unless the Civil Service Commission grants an extension.

Extra help appointments are generally made on a temporary basis to meet unusual and peak work situations, including emergencies.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors also adopted a resolution proclaiming this week as Nationally Nurses Week in Santa Barbara County.

