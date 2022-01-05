Board of Supervisors returns for first meeting of 2022

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is set to return from their winter recess on Jan. 11 for their first meeting of 2022.

In their final meeting of 2021, the Board ended the year as they started it—discussing COVID-19 with public health officials.

Throughout last year, the Board tackled many COVID-19 related issues including indoor mask mandates, vaccine distribution and bilingual public health campaigns.

The County government prioritized providing safety net services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Board of Supervisors redirected tens of millions of dollars to assist households, businesses and nonprofits.

Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Santa Barbara County received $86.7 million for community recovery needs and COVID-19 response costs. This money was primarily allocated to underserved or at-risk communities, under the Board’s guidance.

Of this funding, $29.8 million was directed toward health and human services with a focus on homelessness initiatives.

According to the County, addressing homelessness will be important in 2022, starting with the Community Service Department’s 2022 homeless point-in-time count on Jan. 26.

The County received nearly $60 million in federal and state support for rental assistance in 2021 and requested an additional $37 in allocated federal funding for rental assistance in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Board additionally played a major role in criminal justice reform. Co-response teams were developed to divert those experiencing mental health crises from unnecessary arrests and hospitalizations.

As the northern branch jail was completed, the Board of Supervisors interrogated jail diversion tactics to address overcrowding as well as inmate mental health to reduce recidivism.

The County broke ground on other public works projects including a combined fire and sheriff’s station in Cuyama.

In November, the Board approved the Regional Fire Communications Facility to optimize the initial steps of emergency first responders.

The Board utilized millions of dollars in cannabis tax revenue to fund public projects including preserving the San Marcos Foothills Preserve and developing soccer fields in Santa Maria.

Looking ahead to 2022, the county plans on prioritizing their public health response, safety-net initiatives and reducing homelessness.

The roles of Chair and Vice Chair will be formally voted on at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting will be held at the County Administration Building Board Hearing Room, fourth floor 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara at 9:00 a.m.

